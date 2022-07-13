Buffalo man pleads guilty to narcotics conspiracy charge

Between June and September 2019, Gonzalez conspired with others to sell heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl. On July 17, 2019, a co-conspirator made a controlled call to Gonzalez regarding the co-conspirator's sworn testimony related to the overdose of a person. The co-conspirator told Gonzalez that he felt investigators did not believe the co-conspirator's false story accusing another person of being the supplier of the narcotic. Gonzalez told the co-conspirator to "stick to the same story that you've been telling them."