Buffalo man pleads guilty to narcotics conspiracy charge

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to narcotics conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors said 46-year-old Steven Gonzalez – who also goes by the aliases Steven Hernandez, Steve, Stevie and Unc – faces a maximum prison term of 20 years.
Between June and September 2019, Gonzalez conspired with others to sell heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl. On July 17, 2019, a co-conspirator made a controlled call to Gonzalez regarding the co-conspirator's sworn testimony related to the overdose of a person. The co-conspirator told Gonzalez that he felt investigators did not believe the co-conspirator's false story accusing another person of being the supplier of the narcotic. Gonzalez told the co-conspirator to "stick to the same story that you've been telling them."
On Sept. 24, 2019, investigators seized about 19 grams of heroin from Gonzalez's possession at a West Avenue residence.
In April 2022, Gonzalez was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking by coercion and drug distribution charges, all of which remain pending.