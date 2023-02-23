On the evening of June 17, two Buffalo police officers were on patrol on Broadway when they happened upon a shooting in front of a laundromat near Sears Street. The victim was Atlas Johnson, 63, who died at the scene.

According to police, the gunman, Nakeem D. Haynes, 28, of Buffalo, then shot into the officers' windshield and fired more shots as officers chased him on foot. Two officers shot him, leaving him wounded, and he was taken into custody.

On Wednesday morning, Haynes pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder for killing Johnson and two counts of attempted first-degree murder for shooting at the police officers, as well as one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He pleaded guilty before State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens to all of the counts against him from when he was indicted. He faces up to 80 years to life when he is sentenced, which is scheduled for March 27.

Johnson lived in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and was a regular at the Broadway Market, which is down the street from where he was killed.

"He had a neighborhood reputation of a good guy who was trying to lead a decent life," said Broadway Fillmore District Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski.

The wild chase unfolded after Buffalo Police Officers Jake Michienzi and Hao Tran happened upon the shooting at 1057 Broadway. Two other police officers, Stephen Clapp and Joshua Aponte, were responding to an unrelated situation at the Aldi at 998 Broadway, when they heard calls about the shooting and chase on their radio and also responded.

Buffalo police released several segments of body camera video from the chase. They also released photos of a bullet hole in the middle of the police car windshield, a bullet hole in one of the officer's holsters and the Glock handgun that police said Haynes was carrying.

The video showed Michienzi and Tran firing at Haynes. Police said they fired their weapons 21 times.

"Put the gun down!" they yell repeatedly in the video. "You're going to get shot!"

With their suspect wounded, Tran yelled for a first-aid kit and ran to two police cars that pulled up.

A voice on the video can be heard saying: "He shot at us. He also shot someone at Domino's."

Tran can be seen opening a medical kit. Haynes rolls over on his own at one point. He is visibly wounded, with what appears to be blood on his chest.

"Where are you hit dude?" one of the officers asks.

"Get that gun," somebody yells about the Glock.

Michienzi then zips open Haynes' jacket, but his injuries are blurred in the video.

Tran and Michienzi were both placed on administrative leave, which is department policy for officers involved in shootings, and were cleared of any criminal or departmental charges.

The case against Haynes was prosecuted by John P. Feroleto, chief of the District Attorney's Major Crimes Unit and Assistant DA Brendan W. Fitzgerald of the Felony Trials Bureau.