On Dec. 10, 2021, police and paramedics in the Town of Tonawanda responded to a first-aid call of a 7-month-old child that wasn't breathing at the Knight’s Inn, 1970 Niagara Falls Blvd. Police said efforts to revive the child were unsuccessful, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

An autopsy revealed the baby, Ocean Reed, died of blunt force trauma to his head and neck.

On Thursday, Nasir Jackson, 21, of Buffalo, who was the boyfriend of the baby's mother, admitted to "recklessly engaging in conduct that caused" the death. Jackson was babysitting Ocean at the motel at the time.

Jackson entered his plea before Erie County Judge Kenneth Case. He faces up to a maximum of 25 years to life when he is sentenced at 2 p.m. Aug. 15. Jackson remained held without bail.

The case was investigated by Tonawanda Detectives Mark Muscoreil and Mark Scranton and prosecuted by Ashley Morgan, chief of the DA's Felony Trials Bureau.