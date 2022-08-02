 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of 17-month-old

  Updated
A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend's infant daughter.

Robert L. Dumas, 36, faces a maximum of 25 years in prison for repeatedly assaulting a 17-month-old at a Hirschbeck Street home Sept. 15, 2020, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said in a press release. 

Richard L. Dumas

Richard L. Dumas, 36, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

The infant, Simone Calhoun, was unresponsive when taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, and died four days later. The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office determined blunt force trauma to be the cause of Calhoun's death.

Dumas, held without bail, will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

