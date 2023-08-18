A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree manslaughter in the 2018 fatal shooting of a man on Genesee Street in Buffalo.

Bryant Ziegler Jr., 33, shot to death Paris Warren Jr., 36, at about 3 a.m. June 3, 2018, with an illegal gun, District Attorney John J. Flynn said in a news release.

Ziegler faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 7 in Erie County Court. He continues to be held without bail.

A grand jury indicted Ziegler and Sidney Watson, 26, of Buffalo, on second-degree murder charges in 2021 in connection with Warren's death.

Watson, 26, of Buffalo, has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted second-degree murder for his role in the crime. Watson faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 27. He remains held without bail.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ryan D. Haggerty of the Homicide Bureau and Assistant District Attorney Ryan M. Flaherty of the Felony Trials Bureau.

– Mike McAndrew