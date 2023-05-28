A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the beating death of another man last December, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn reported.

Lewis A. Keys, 23, faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he returns for sentencing July 17 before State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek. He continues to be held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Keys is accused of a fatal attack on Mikhail C. Scott, 25, in an apartment building in the 100 block of Rodney Avenue, between Fillmore Avenue and Holden Street in Buffalo, on the night of Dec. 17.

Prosecutors said Scott was repeatedly punched, kicked and dragged down stairs to the sidewalk outside the building. He died of his injuries in Erie County Medical Center. The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Two other Buffalo men, Christopher L. Busby, 39, and his son, Daiquan A. Busby, 20, also have been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the case. Both are held without bail.