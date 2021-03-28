Buffalo man pleads guilty to gun charge

A Buffalo man is facing five years to life in prison for a weapons crime discovered after a traffic accident in 2020.

When officers arrived at the scene of the accident at Leroy Avenue and Holden Street, they found a loaded, semi-automatic pistol on the front passenger seat of a car belonging to Jarmaine Dunbar, 43. Officers also found a plastic bag containing cocaine when they patted him down, according to prosecutors.

Dunbar pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled July 15.

