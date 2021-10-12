Buffalo man pleads guilty to federal rioting charge for setting City Hall fire

A Buffalo man admitted in federal court Tuesday he started a fire in City Hall during a May 2020 protest and was part of a group that looted an Elmwood Avenue convenience store.

Courtland M. Renford, 22, pleaded guilty to a federal rioting charge before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

Renford admitted he threw a burning laundry basket through a broken City Hall window during a protest in Niagara Square, and that he entered a 7-Eleven at Elmwood Avenue and Summer Street as part of a large group people who smashed the store's windows about an hour and 20 minutes before starting the fire at City Hall.

Brandy Easley, Renford's mother, said her son made "a lot of bad decisions," but she hopes the judge will be lenient at sentencing. She hopes for a sentence of probation, which would "help him get back on track."

"Jail is not the answer for him because he can get into other things, besides being in jail," Easley said after her son's court appearance. "Because he doesn’t have the proper help in there. I just want my son to get help and come home and take care of his son."

Renford, a graduate of Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, told Arcara he has a 1-year-old son.