Buffalo man pleads guilty to federal drug charge
A Buffalo man who was under federal surveillance for over a year has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

James Terrell, 36, was under observation by Homeland Security Investigations for allegedly making bulk cash drops and in August of 2019, agents stopped him and found more than $80,000 in cash and two cellphones inside his vehicle. A year later in August of 2020, Terrell was seen leaving a residence on Earl Place with a large bag. He was stopped again, and caught carrying a kilo of cocaine. 

On Thursday, Terrell pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years and a $5 million fine.

Terrell is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 9.

