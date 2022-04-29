 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatally beating Tonawanda woman, 71, with garden tool

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

In early May 2020, Joshua E. Wilson knocked on the door of a Town of Tonawanda home, saying he was selling gift cards for $25. Diane M. Wolfe, 71, bought one and gave him an extra $10.

Diane Wolfe

A few days later, Wilson returned and beat Wolfe to death with a garden tool from her garage. Her car and credit cards were also stolen.

Then two months later, Wilson was arrested at the Peace Bridge in a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was not Wolfe's SUV, which was recovered in Utica.

Friday morning, Wilson, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller. His trial was set to start next week.

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. June 1. He was being held without bail.

The case was investigated by Town of Tonawanda Police Department, which was assisted by U.S. Marshals Service, Utica police, Buffalo police and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. It was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Eugene T. Partridge III of the Homicide Bureau and Assistant District Attorney Nicholas C. Bussi of the Felony Trials Bureau.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lankans hold national strike over economic crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News