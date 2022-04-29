Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatally beating Tonawanda woman, 71, with garden tool

In early May 2020, Joshua E. Wilson knocked on the door of a Town of Tonawanda home, saying he was selling gift cards for $25. Diane M. Wolfe, 71, bought one and gave him an extra $10.

A few days later, Wilson returned and beat Wolfe to death with a garden tool from her garage. Her car and credit cards were also stolen.

Then two months later, Wilson was arrested at the Peace Bridge in a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was not Wolfe's SUV, which was recovered in Utica.

Friday morning, Wilson, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller. His trial was set to start next week.

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. June 1. He was being held without bail.

The case was investigated by Town of Tonawanda Police Department, which was assisted by U.S. Marshals Service, Utica police, Buffalo police and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. It was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Eugene T. Partridge III of the Homicide Bureau and Assistant District Attorney Nicholas C. Bussi of the Felony Trials Bureau.

