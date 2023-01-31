 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing in Cheektowaga parking lot

  • Updated
A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Monday to one count of first-degree manslaughter as a result of a fatal stabbing last year in a Cheektowaga parking lot before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, 27-year-old Jaquan Combs stabbed 21-year-old Bryce Hill in the neck with a knife during an argument on June 8, 2022, in a parking lot on Harlem Road near Wayne Terrace. Hill died at the scene, and Combs was arrested nearby a short time later.

Combs faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced March 15. He remains held without bail.  

District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. commended the Cheektowaga Police Department for its work in the investigation of the crime.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Rachel Kranitz McPhee of the Special Victims/Domestic Violence Bureau and Assistant District Attorney Eugene T. Partridge III of the Homicide Unit.

