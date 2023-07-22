A Buffalo man accused of selling drugs pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them.

David Reynolds, of Davey Street, could be sentenced to 27 to 33 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.

Reynolds admitted selling fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamines to a police informant and an undercover officer in 2021, according to his plea agreement. Police executed a search warrant at Reynolds' residence on Feb. 17, 2022, and seized additional fentanyl and cocaine.

U.S. District Judge Richard Arcara is scheduled to sentence Reynolds on Oct. 23. The judge allowed the defendant to remain out of custody until then.