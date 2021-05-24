Buffalo man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

D'Mario Caesar, 34, also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said investigators executed search warrants April 24, 2018, at two residences on May Street and Delaware Avenue associated with Caesar. They seized fentanyl, butyryl fentanyl, cocaine, digital scales, metal press, a .45 caliber pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition, $11,000 in cash and drug packaging materials.

The plea is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security investigations and the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara is scheduled to sentence Caesar Aug. 30. The charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, and a maximum of life in prison.

