Buffalo man pleads guilty to drug charges

A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 500 grams or more of cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Saan Thompson, 41, faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison when he is sentenced.

Between July 2019 and Jan. 10, 2020, Thompson conspired with others to sell cocaine, using a May Street residence to store and distribute bulk quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine base to others, including three co-defendants. Thompson also stored proceeds of his drug trafficking activities at his Shirley Avenue residence, prosecutors said.

On Aug. 5, a search warrant was executed at Thompson's residence. Investigators seized $28,355, about 234 grams of marijuana and a digital scale. That same day, investigators executed a search warrant on May Street and seized 1,000 grams of cocaine, five bags of crack cocaine, two additional bags of cocaine, a digital scale, packaging and drug-processing materials.

Charges remained pending against the other three defendants.

