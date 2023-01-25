Buffalo man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges

A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. on drug and gun charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 31-year-old Esteven Matos faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 17 for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Prosecutors said a federal search warrant was executed Oct. 30, 2020, on a priority mail parcel addressed an Electric Avenue address in Lackawanna which was found to contain one kilogram of cocaine. The contents were replaced with "sham" drugs and the package was delivered to the Lackawanna address.

A short time later, prosecutors said, investigators saw Matos arrive and they executed a search warrant, seizing two loaded guns, one of them stolen, about 260 grams of fentanyl, 1,451 pills containing methamphetamine, the “sham” cocaine, digital scales, five cell phones and more than $63,000 cash.

Matos was previously convicted of felony offenses in 2010, 2011 and 2015, and is legally prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.