Buffalo man pleads guilty to dealing meth, admits to role in fatal 2019 overdose

Yelder was arrested in July 2019. U.S. marshals found him at a Delaware Avenue hotel in Buffalo where, authorities said, he was renting a room and distributing meth. He was found in possession of 21 baggies containing about 30 grams of 98% to 99% pure meth.

Yelder was previously convicted in 2017 on a methamphetamine trafficking charge, according to Adler. In that case, he was sentenced to serve 20 months in prison and five years post-release supervision. He was released from custody and supervision on May 25, 2018.

But, prosecutors said, Yelder "broke off all contact with probation personnel" in February 2019.

Loder's mother, Bridget, who listened in on Tuesday's hearing from the West Coast, said afterward that her son was a bright, young man with many talents who battled addiction since he was about 14 years old.

She said that in some ways, she has sympathy for Yelder, who she was told also has a substance abuse disorder, like her son. Yet, she said, Yelder sold her son a drug that killed him.

"It's no different to me than someone carrying a loaded gun," Bridget Loder said. "Yes, Kyle made choices in his life. Nobody forced him to do that. But you can't just go out and sell illegal handguns or poison that you know is going to kill somebody."