Buffalo man pleads guilty to cocaine and gun charges

A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute it and being a felon in possession of firearms, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said 38-year-old Luis Miguel Cruz Del Moral could not legally possess guns because he was convicted in October 2004 of attempted robbery in Puerto Rico.

Yet, on Sept. 17, 2021, investigators executing a search warrant at his Ontario Street residence in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood recovered five firearms and ammunition, as well as drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant was executed at the same time at a South Lane address in Riverside, where Buffalo police found Cruz Del Moral and recovered cocaine from a toilet bowl.

Investigators also seized a loaded firearm, some cocaine, a digital scale and $7,111 in cash. They also searched Cruz Del Moral's vehicle and found another firearm, more ammunition and glassine envelopes.

Cruz Del Moral faces a maximum 20 years in prison when he is sentenced before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara on May 22.