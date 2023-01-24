 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man pleads guilty to charges stemming from 2021 shooting incident

  Updated
A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a shooting incident in city's Black Rock neighborhood two years ago, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Abdulla Abdalla, 24, also known as Dooley, entered pleas to first-degree attempted assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both Class C felonies, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

Prosecutors said Abdalla approached a car parked on Howell Street, near Amherst Street, on the night of Jan. 19, 2021, and spoke threatening words to a man in the car with whom he had an ongoing dispute involving a woman.

When the man in the vehicle saw Abdalla reach into a satchel for something, prosecutors said, he drove away. Abdalla fired several shots from an illegal gun that hit the vehicle and shattered plastic on a door panel, but did not injure the driver.

The driver called police from a gas station at Niagara Street and Bird Avenue. Investigators recovered a bullet and bullet fragments from the car and found six cartridge cases on Howell Street.

Abdalla faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. He is held without bail.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

