A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from a fatal stabbing a year ago in the city's Lovejoy neighborhood, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Joshua Eddy, 23, faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he returns for sentencing Aug. 15. He entered his plea to first-degree manslaughter before State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek.

Prosecutors said Eddy stabbed two people with a knife about 11 p.m. on June 26, 2022, during an altercation near Ideal Street and East Lovejoy Street.

Hasheen Wilson, 32, who was stabbed multiple times in the chest and back, was pronounced dead after he was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. The second victim, a 27-year-old man, was treated in ECMC for an upper leg injury.

– Dale Anderson