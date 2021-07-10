Buffalo man pleads guilty to being felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition

A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors said 38-year-old Demetrius Parker faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 27.
Parker was involved in a road rage incident Oct. 10, 2017, near Hertel and Delaware avenues. The person who filed the complaint reported that Parker, who was driving a green minivan that pulled alongside his vehicle, pointed a gun and threatened to shoot him.
The minivan crossed Alma and drove over a curb before stopping, after which Parker and police became involved in a physical struggle before Parker was arrested.
During a search of the vehicle, police recovered a loaded .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol.
Parker had a previous conviction for third-degree possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, federal prosecutors said.