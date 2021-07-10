 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man pleads guilty to being felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition
0 comments

Buffalo man pleads guilty to being felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition

Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 38-year-old Demetrius Parker faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 27.

Parker was involved in a road rage incident Oct. 10, 2017,  near Hertel and Delaware avenues. The person who filed the complaint reported that Parker, who was driving a green minivan that pulled alongside his vehicle, pointed a gun and threatened to shoot him.

Buffalo police initiated a traffic stop after locating the minivan, which turned onto Alma Avenue. Officers approached the vehicle and Parker attempted to flee with an officer hanging halfway inside the vehicle.

The minivan crossed Alma and drove over a curb before stopping, after which Parker and police became involved in a physical struggle before Parker was arrested.

During a search of the vehicle, police recovered a loaded .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol.

Parker had a previous conviction for third-degree possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, federal prosecutors said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: David Laux thanks Western New York community

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News