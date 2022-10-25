Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder, illegal gun possession in separate incidents

A Buffalo man who was caught with an illegal handgun during a traffic stop near the Peace Bridge, and later wounded a man at a South Buffalo store, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charges before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, David J. Smith, 20, was stopped driving the wrong way on Peace Place on March 24 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, who spotted a handgun on the floor of the vehicle. The weapon turned out not only to be illegally in Smith's possession, but loaded, as well.

The following day, after his arraignment on the weapons charge, Smith was released on $10,000 bail.

Then, on May 31, Smith fired several shots into a store in the 300 block of Hopkins Street, striking a man who was taken to Erie County Medical Center with injuries to his lower leg and foot.

Smith was arraigned June 2 on the attempted murder and assault charges before Buffalo City Court Judge Diane Wray and ordered held without bail. He faces a maximum 40 years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 5.