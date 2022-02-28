 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder for firing shot at police officer during raid
A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder Monday in Erie County Court for shooting at a police officer during the execution of a search warrant at his residence in the 2000 block of Niagara Street, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Pablo E. Alicea

Prosecutors said Pablo E. Alicea, 21, also pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Alicea, who is held without bail, faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on April 12. 

When Buffalo police entered his residence on May 18, 2020, Alicea jumped out of a first-floor window and encountered a SWAT Team member outside. No one was injured when Alicea fired an illegal gun at the officer and the officer returned fire. Alicea was caught after a brief foot chase. A quantity of cocaine was found inside the home.

Cesarae Thomas

Another man arrested during the raid, Cesarae Thomas, 42, of Buffalo, faces 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 11 as a second felony offender. 

Thomas, who was found with a loaded illegal gun, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He remains released on $75,000 bail.

