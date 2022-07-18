Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted assault after road rage incident

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Monday to attempted assault during a road rage incident, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Prosecutors said Orlando Oquendo-Torres, 31, fired a handgun several times at a motorist he did not know, causing the victim to crash his vehicle as he fled.

At about 8:16 a.m. July 17, 2021, Amherst police responded to a report of shots fired on Mona Drive and found the victim outside of his car. The victim told police that Oquendo-Torres pulled up alongside his vehicle and began firing shots at him. As the victim attempted to duck bullets and flee, he crashed into a tree, according to authorities.

The victim was not injured by gunfire but suffered minor injuries from the collision. Investigators found a bullet in the trunk of the victim's car and shelling casings on the street.

Five days later, police arrested Oquendo-Torres, calling the event a "suspected road rage incident."

Oquendo-Torres pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree attempted assault before Supreme Court Justice ;Paul B. Wojtaszek.

He is being held in custody without bail and faces a maximum of 15 years in prison as a second violent felony offender. His sentencing is set for Sept. 1.