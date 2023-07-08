A man who went on a rampage in a mental health center in Buffalo last year has pleaded guilty to all four counts in the indictments against him, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Bilal C. Wright, 45, of Buffalo, entered his pleas before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to second-degree assault and first-degree sexual abuse. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault stemming from an incident in the Erie County Holding Center.

Prosecutors said that Wright punched a counselor in the head during an appointment March 8, 2022, at a human services center on Main Street, hit him with a chair and threw a computer monitor. As he exited, he encountered a female employee in a stairwell and pushed her to the floor.

In the Holding Center, prosecutors said, Wright punched a deputy in the face April 1, 2022, through the bars in his cell. He also punched a deputy in the head Jan. 27 when he refused to leave his cell for a routine search.

Wright is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 22 and faces a maximum of 28 years in prison. He continues to be held without bail.

– Dale Anderson