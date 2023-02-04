A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer and causing a bodily injury in connection with a scuffle in the summer at the FBI office in downtown Buffalo, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Tyler Collins, 27, who entered his plea before Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he returns June 7 for sentencing.

The incident occurred July 12 as Collins tried to enter Buffalo FBI offices on South Elmwood Avenue and was turned away by security guards inside.

Prosecutors said that while Collins was yelling into an intercom and banging on the front door, three agents returned to the building. One of them tried to calm Collins down and was punched.

Prosecutors noted that one of the other agents tried to subdue Collins with pepper spray, but he ran away. He was arrested an hour later on Delaware Avenue.