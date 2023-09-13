A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating a man he confronted him over a burglary in his apartment, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Brandon D. Hurst, 28, entered a plea to second-degree assault, a Class D felony, before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi. He is held without bail and faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 25.

Prosecutors said Hurst assaulted William B. "Willie" Henley, 57, on the morning of Nov. 25, 2022, in the lobby of a building in the 900 block of Broadway, where each of them had an apartment. The incident stemmed from a dispute over a break-in at Hurst's residence the previous day.

About 12 hours later, police were called to the apartment building by a woman reporting an attempted burglary in her apartment. Upon arriving, officers learned that a second fight had occurred in Henley's apartment and arrested Henley and another person in connection with the attempted break-in.