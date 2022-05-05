 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide

  • Updated
A Buffalo man who was high on cocaine and alcohol when he fatally injured another driver pleaded guilty in Erie County Court on Thursday to aggravated vehicular homicide, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Justice Coniglio

Prosecutors said that at 11:15 p.m. Dec. 1, 2021, Justice C. Coniglio, 31, was speeding eastbound on Clinton Street when he rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of Babcock Street. The force of the crash caused the victim's vehicle to rear-end another vehicle at the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle struck by Coniglio, 47-year-old James Boyd of Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene. Coniglio was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was treated for serious injuries. The driver of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Coniglio faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on Sept 8. He was remanded without bail.

