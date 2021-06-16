 Skip to main content
Buffalo man pleads guilty in shooting of backseat passenger
A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting his backseat passenger while driving on the Kensington Expressway, the Erie County District Attorney's office said.

Timothy D. Eatmon Jr., 31, pleaded to felony counts of second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan. He faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced July 29. He was remanded pending his sentencing.

Prosecutors said that about 2 a.m. Feb. 1, 2020, Eatmon was inbound on Route 33 when he allegedly shot a backseat passenger multiple times with an illegally owned weapon.

The victim escaped from the vehicle and a Good Samaritan who saw him took him to Erie County Medical Center where he spent several days, according to the DA's office. 

Maki Becker

