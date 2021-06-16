Buffalo man pleads guilty in shooting of backseat passenger

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting his backseat passenger while driving on the Kensington Expressway, the Erie County District Attorney's office said.
Timothy D. Eatmon Jr., 31, pleaded to felony counts of second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan. He faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced July 29. He was remanded pending his sentencing.
Prosecutors said that about 2 a.m. Feb. 1, 2020, Eatmon was inbound on Route 33 when he allegedly shot a backseat passenger multiple times with an illegally owned weapon.
The victim escaped from the vehicle and a Good Samaritan who saw him took him to Erie County Medical Center where he spent several days, according to the DA's office.
Maki Becker
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.