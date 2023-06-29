A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, admitting that he acted as an accomplice in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Vincent Manirakiza, 20, entered his plea Wednesday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. He remained held without bail and was scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Aug. 8.

Prosecutors said that on the afternoon of Jan. 25, 2022, Manirakiza and a 15-year-old broke into a home on the 200 block of Koons Avenue through a window. The 15-year-old then shot two teenagers inside the house with an illegal "ghost gun."

A 17-year-old girl died and a 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.

The shooter, who is now 16, pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder and is serving a sentence of 12 years to life in prison.

The case was investigated by the Buffalo Police Department Homicide Squad and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Ryan D. Haggerty of the Homicide Unit and Ryan M. Flaherty of the Felony Trials Bureau.

– Maki Becker