Buffalo man pleads guilty in Fuhrmann Boulevard shooting
A Buffalo man admitted shooting two people on Fuhrmann Boulevard last August.

Brandon M. Bott, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi.

Bott admitted he shot a male victim following a brief fight about 2 a.m. Aug. 20, 2020, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. Flynn said a female victim also was hit by gunfire and suffered a serious injury to her leg. She required surgery and continues to recover, he said. The male victim, also shot in the leg, was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center.

The charges carry a sentence of between five to 25 years in prison. Bott remains held without bail, and is scheduled to be sentenced April 20.

