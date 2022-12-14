 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man pleads guilty in fatal stabbing committed while burglarizing home

A 21-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Erie County Court to first-degree murder for a fatal stabbing that occurred while he was burglarizing a residence in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Caleb Grooms pleaded guilty to the highest charge in the indictment against him.

On Nov. 9, 2021, Grooms stabbed Malcalm Davis, 18, to death inside a home on Lower East Lane.

Grooms faces a maximum of life in prison without parole when he is sentenced on Feb. 2. He continues to be held without bail.

District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. commended Buffalo Police Department Detective Sgt. Christopher Pliszka and Detective Raymond Krug for their work in the investigation of the case, which was prosecuted by Chief Ashley M. Morgan of the Felony Trials Bureau of the District Attorney's Office. 

