Buffalo man pleads guilty in double shooting on Pearl Street

A Buffalo man faces up to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Monday in a shooting on Pearl Street that left two people wounded, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Kyle M. Mickens, 24, entered his plea before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to one count of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The shooting took place just after 2 a.m. May 21 outside Señor Tequila Mexican Restaurant in downtown Buffalo.

Authorities said Mickens fired multiple shots from an illegally owned gun into a moving vehicle, hitting a 25-year-old woman who was in the front passenger seat of the car and also a 23-year-old man who was on the other side of the street. The woman was shot in the leg and the man was shot in the hip.

Mickens' attorney, Nick Texido, said he pleaded guilty because "ultimately, we decided to limit our risk and accept responsibility for my client's role. The outcome reflects a fair balancing of all the interests involved."

Mickens remains held without bail.

Just after the incident, the city temporarily shut down Señor Tequila, citing several prior "violent offenses" in addition to the double shooting, including an assault, a stabbing and an arrest of someone for criminal possession of a weapon. It has since reopened.

The case against a co-defendant, Dalton O. Edge Jr., remains pending. His next court appearance is Nov. 21.

A third man, Nicky Lofton, was arrested at the scene for allegedly carrying a ghost gun, a firearm bought in parts and assembled at home that doesn't have a serial number.