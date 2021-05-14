Buffalo man pleads guilty in case of bank robbery in Evans

A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to three counts of aggravated bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On Oct. 26, 2017, Adrian D. Applewhite, 33, and two others took part in the robbery of the Lakeshore Federal Credit Union on Erie Road in Evans, which he planned and for which he provided instructions and a firearm. Applewhite waited in a vehicle while one of the other men approached a teller and demanded money. The alarm was activated, and the accomplice left without taking any money and was arrested. He was convicted by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Applewhite also fled the scene but was not apprehended.

Applewhite was the driver in the July 25, 2019, robbery of the South Towns Community Federal Credit Union on South Park Avenue in Lackawanna. The two other individuals allegedlysprayed the tellers with pepper spray, and went to the unlocked safe and got away with $290,500 in cash, which the three shared.

Applewhite also was the driver in a robbery on Nov. 7, 2019, at the Clarence Community and School Federal Credit Union on Sheridan Drive, in Clarence, in which the individuals stole $148,794. While Applewhite sat in the car, his two accomplices allegedly ordered all the employees to the ground and demanded money.