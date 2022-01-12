 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man pleads guilty in Allentown gun incident and 2020 weapons case
Buffalo man pleads guilty in Allentown gun incident and 2020 weapons case

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felonies involving guns, one related to a June incident in Allentown, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said. Tysheim R. Evans, 27, was out on bail on the first charge when he turned himself in following the second charge.

The first incident took place on July 21, 2020. Buffalo police responding to a 911 call about shots fired from a vehicle at Wohlers Avenue and East Ferry Street allegedly saw Evans in a vehicle on Celtic Street that matched the description that the 911 caller gave, according to the DA's office. As officers approached, Evans ran but was taken into custody. Authorities found an illegal, loaded handgun in a bag inside the vehicle, Flynn said. He was released on $10,000 bail.

Then on June 6, Evans and another worker at Allen Burger Venture at 175 Allen St. got into an argument that led to a fistfight in the back alley of the restaurant, prosecutors said. Evans then allegedly went into an employee locker room to retrieve a gun. He then allegedly fired the gun into the ground. The round splintered into two pieces, nicking another employee in the leg – a person who was not involved in the original altercation – as well as the second person who was not an employee of the restaurant, police said at the time.

Evans turned himself in the following day and was remanded to jail.

Tuesday, Evans appeared before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio and pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the 2020 case and one count of  second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the 2021 case.

Following the plea, Evans continued to be held without bail and faces up to 22 years in prison when he is sentenced at 2 p.m. Feb. 17.

