A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Thursday in Erie County Court to first-degree manslaughter in the strangulation death of his girlfriend, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Andre C. Whigham, 29, caused the death of Tiara Lott, 22, on Jan. 29, 2021, by strangling her with his hands inside of an upstairs apartment on Gold Street in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood. Lott was reported missing by her family before police found her body alongside railroad tracks near Wex Avenue in Buffalo a couple of weeks later.

Law enforcement officers publicly announced in June 2021 that they were searching for Whigham for questioning in Lott's death. The U.S. Marshals Service was employed to find Whigham, who had left town. He turned himself in more than a year after the slaying.

Whigham faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when sentenced April 14. He is being held without bail.

District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. commended Det. Adam Stephany of the Buffalo Police Department Homicide Squad for his work in the investigation.