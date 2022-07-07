 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man pleads guilty after shooting two in Allentown

A Buffalo man who fired multiple shots at two men from an illegal handgun pleaded guilty Wednesday in Erie County Court to first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Jose A. Castillo, 29, faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced as a two-time violent felony offender on Aug. 12. He remains held without bail.

Prosecutors said Castillo at about 2 a.m. on July 8, 2021, shot the two victims as they were walking on Allen Street near Irving Place in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood, then rode from the scene on a bicycle.

The two men were transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where one was treated for multiple serious injuries and the other was treated and released.  

