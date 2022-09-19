Buffalo man on trial for fatal Kaisertown stabbing claims self-defense in drug deal gone bad

Richard D'Andrea and his girlfriend left his Town of Tonawanda home two years ago looking to score drugs.

A short time later, in Buffalo's Kaisertown neighborhood, David P. Miszko stabbed D'Andrea to death.

Prosecutors say the two men got into a fistfight, and Miszko pulled out a knife when D'Andrea gained the upper hand.

Miszko's defense attorneys say the killing happened when the drug deal went bad and Miszko stabbed D'Andrea in self-defense.

An Erie County jury will decide Miszko's fate, as his murder trial began Monday.

Miszko, 44, has been charged with second-degree murder for the Sept. 13, 2020, fatal stabbing of D'Andrea, 34. Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered opening statements before State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek, who is presiding over the trial.

Miszko and D'Andrea were fighting on Spann Street, off Clinton Street, when Miszko "started to lose the fight," Assistant District Attorney John Gerken told jurors.

He pinned D'Andrea to the ground and stabbed him in the back and stomach, and three times in the chest, Gerken said.

He plunged the knife into D'Andrea's heart, the prosecutor told jurors.

After the stabbing, D'Andrea's girlfriend picked him up and put him in their U-Haul and started driving away. But she wasn't from Buffalo and didn't know the area, so she pulled over about six blocks away on Barnard Street.

D'Andrea was "dead within minutes" of the attack, bleeding out on the street as she pleaded for anyone to call 911, Gerken said.

Prosecutors plan to call D'Andrea's girlfriend to testify, as she was the only eyewitness to the killing, he said.

There will be other evidence that corroborates her testimony, he said, including a sweatshirt of Miszko's he allegedly left at the scene that was filled with drugs.

Prosecutors also plan to call as a witness a friend of Miszko's, to whom Miszko allegedly gave the murder weapon and told what happened shortly after the incident, Gerken told the jury.

Miszko was arrested a month after the slaying after police found him hiding between a wall and a mattress in a "flop house" on Grant Street, he said.

What Miszko did was justified because D'Andrea and his girlfriend tried to rob him of drugs, defense attorney Kelly Kapperman told jurors in her opening statement.

The pair went to a gas station to try to buy crack cocaine, and were approaching gas station patrons, Kapperman said.

One patron told them he could help, and he made a phone call to Miszko.

"This was supposed to be a run-of-the-mill drug sale," Kapperman told jurors.

But D'Andrea and his girlfriend attacked Miszko and "David was forced to defend himself," she said.

A knife with dried red stains on it, along with DNA that crime lab analysts determined could be D'Andrea's, also was found in the pair's van, Kapperman said.

Kapperman told jurors charges against Miszko followed a "rush to judgment" by the District Attorney's Office and an "incomplete police investigation."

Five months before he was killed, D'Andrea was released from prison, having been paroled after being sentenced in 2007 to 12 years in prison for manslaughter in the slaying of his grandmother.