Buffalo man on probation faces felony weapons charges

A Buffalo man on probation faces felony charges after his arrest on weapons counts Saturday, State Police reported.

Bryan K. Braswell Jr., 24, was charged with second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fleeing a police officer, obstructing governmental administration and reckless driving.

Troopers said Braswell, who is on probation from a previous weapons conviction, was taken into custody following the pursuit of a minivan that failed to stop at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the Niagara Thruway (I-190) in Buffalo after multiple traffic violations were observed.

Officers said they saw the driver throw a handgun from the minivan before it stopped. According to the report, additional troopers searched the area and found a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 caliber pistol.

