 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Delta Sonic: Brought to you by Delta Sonic – Home of Unlimited Car Washes & Interior Cleanings
Buffalo man killed in Saturday night shooting
0 comments

Buffalo man killed in Saturday night shooting

Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in the 200 block of Dartmouth Avenue near Bailey Avenue, Buffalo Police Department spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported Sunday.

Northeast District officers responded to a call shortly before 9 p.m., and the 41-year-old victim was declared dead at the scene, DeGeorge said. Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential TIP-CALL line at 716-847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Christmas tradition lives on through an AM&A's Santa chair

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News