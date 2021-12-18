Buffalo man killed in Saturday night shooting

A Buffalo man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in the 200 block of Dartmouth Avenue near Bailey Avenue, Buffalo Police Department spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported Sunday.
Northeast District officers responded to a call shortly before 9 p.m., and the 41-year-old victim was declared dead at the scene, DeGeorge said. Further details were not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential TIP-CALL line at 716-847-2255.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
