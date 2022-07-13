 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man killed in Niagara Falls shooting

A Buffalo man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls Police went to the 900 block of Pine Avenue after receiving a report of a person down, according to city spokeswoman Ann Harenda.

Officers found the 22-year-old man laying in the street with a gunshot wound at 5:45 p.m. They initiated first aid until the Niagara Falls Fire Department and an ambulance arrived. The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division Detectives at 716-286-4553 or the General Information number 716-286-4711.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

