Buffalo man killed after being shot multiple times

  • Updated
A 25-year-old Buffalo man was killed after he was shot multiple times early Saturday, Buffalo police said.

The shooting took place just after 2 a.m. at Lang and Ericson avenues.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

