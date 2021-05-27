 Skip to main content
Buffalo man injured in shooting
A Buffalo man was injured when he was shot Wednesday .

A Buffalo Police Department spokesman said the 29-year-old man was taken to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle after suffering gunshot wounds shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Detectives said it appears the shooting occurred in the first block of Humason Avenue.

The victim was listed in stable condition.

Police were asking anyone with information to call or text the confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.

