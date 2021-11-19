Buffalo man injured in shooting on West Side

A Buffalo man was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon.
Police responded to the call shortly before 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Seventh Street, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.
The 26-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call or text the department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
