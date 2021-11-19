 Skip to main content
Buffalo man injured in shooting on West Side
A Buffalo man was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the call shortly before 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Seventh Street, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.

The 26-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition. 

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call or text the department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

