Buffalo man injured in shooting near Kensington-Bailey Saturday

A Buffalo man was injured after he was shot near William Gaiter Parkway and Warwick Avenue Saturday.
Police responded to the shooting just after 2 p.m., according to spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.
The 28 year old Buffalo man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.