Buffalo man injured in shooting near Kensington-Bailey Saturday
A Buffalo man was injured after he was shot near William Gaiter Parkway and Warwick Avenue Saturday.

Police responded to the shooting just after 2 p.m., according to spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

The 28 year old Buffalo man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.

