A Buffalo man was shot Tuesday night on a Black Rock street.
The 28-year-old man was struck by gunfire while outside on Clay Street, according to a spokesman for Buffalo police.
The incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
Rochester native and St. Bonaventure alum.
