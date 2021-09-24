Buffalo man injured after being struck while walking in Transit Road

A 54-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Friday while walking in a lane of traffic on South Transit Road in Lockport, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.
The Buffalo man was struck at 5:16 a.m. by a southbound vehicle while walking in a southbound traffic lane on South Transit near Dorchester Road.
The man, identified as Ernest Wright Jr., suffered a leg injury and was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.
Witnesses told deputies multiple vehicles had to take evasive action in order to avoid hitting Wright, the Sheriff's Office said.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Wright, a 45-year-old Newfane man, and passengers in his vehicle were not injured.