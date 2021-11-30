 Skip to main content
Buffalo man indicted on murder charges after beating victim dies
A Buffalo man is scheduled to be arraigned in Erie County Court this morning on murder and other charges in connection with the beating death last month of a 47-year-old man, according to court records.

Mohammed Mia, 39, is accused of beating Mohammed Hossain on Oct. 24 in a home on Manhart Street, off of Bailey Avenue. Hossain died Oct. 29, according to police.

Mia was arrested Oct. 25 and charged in Buffalo City Court with first-degree burglary, aggravated criminal contempt, third-degree assault and child endangerment, according to court records. Mia's been in custody since his arrest with bail set at $25,000 cash or bond.

Mia was indicted by an Erie County grand jury earlier this month on seven felony charges and a misdemeanor – two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of first-degree burglary, one count of aggravated criminal contempt and misdemeanor assault, according to court records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on those charges this morning by Judge Kenneth Case.

At the time of his death, Hossain was Buffalo's 60th homicide victim of 2021. Through Nov. 21, the city had 64 homicides so far this year.

