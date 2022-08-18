Buffalo man indicted on murder charge in Delavan Grider corner store killing

Twenty-eight-year-old Mahzhee X. Young of Buffalo was arraigned Thursday on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting outside a corner store on East Ferry and Grider streets, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Young intentionally shot 27-year-old David D. Moore multiple times with an illegal gun during a verbal altercation around 11:18 p.m. on June 9, 2020, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said in a release.
Young also was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Moore was taken to Erie County Medical Center in a private vehicle. He died from his injuries a short time later.
Young, who appeared before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes for the arraignment, was held without bail.
If convicted on the murder charge, Young faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.
Flynn commended detectives Joseph Christopher, Ray Krug and Mark White of the Buffalo Police Department's homicide squad for their investigative work.