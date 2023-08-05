A Buffalo man accused of fatally stabbing another man inside a building in the city's Elmwood Village neighborhood was arraigned Friday on an indictment charging him with one count of first-degree manslaughter.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said 31-year-old Anthony Reynolds is accused of stabbing the victim, Marquese Smith, 26, once in the torso in a building on West Utica Street, between Linwood Avenue and Main Street, on April 6. Smith died at the scene.

Reynolds, who remains held without bail, is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 22 for a pretrial conference before state Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek. If convicted of the charge against him, Reynolds faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.