Buffalo man indicted on four felonies, including attempted murder

A Buffalo man has been indicted on charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon stemming from two incidents this spring.

David J. Smith, 20, of Buffalo was arraigned in Erie County Court Friday on four felony charges, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Smith faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. He's scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22. 

Smith was arrested about 6:35 p.m. March 24 when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers noticed a vehicle driving the wrong direction near the Peace Bridge, Flynn said. After a traffic stop, investigators allegedly found an illegal loaded handgun, about $2,771 in cash and a box of ammunition in Smith's vehicle, according to the DA's Office.

David J. Smith

David J. Smith, 20, of Buffalo, faces four felony charges in county court.

At 8:11 p.m. May 31, Smith fired shots from an illegal pistol into a store located on the 300 block of Hopkins Street, just south of Tifft Street, and wounded one person, the DA's office alleged. The victim was treated at Erie County Medical Center for foot and leg injuries.

Smith has been held without bail since he was arraigned June 2 in Buffalo City Court on charges of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and assault. 

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

